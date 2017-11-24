The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Two Chefs restaurants have the magic touch of fun, friendliness and value

Two Chefs restaurants and catering services operate all over Phuket and indeed southern Thailand, where they’re famous for unrivalled food, great value, music, laughter and all-round good fun.

Baz Daniel

Saturday 2 December 2017, 10:07AM

We investigate the magic ingredients that make their brand so successful and well-loved.

In 2000 owners Billy Agren and Henrik Ojelind opened their first Two Chefs Phuket eatery in Kamala, then moved location after just one successful season over to Kata Beach where they established their extremely popular restaurant, which still thrives there today.

Outlets in Karon and Kata Hill followed, and their outside catering and events business also keeps on growing and receives outstanding endorsements. They even run a small boutique inn behind their Kata Beach restaurant.

Each Two Chefs restaurant seduces its myriad customers into its welcoming modern interior with a warm embrace that offers both indoor air-conditioned and outdoor dining areas.

Their menus feature the same extensive range of cuisine which has made Two Chefs well-known and loved throughout Phuket, with a large selection of steaks, imported meats, fish, seafood, pastas and salads as well as Tex-Mex cuisine featuring such treats as tacos, nachos and fajitas.

Tempting desserts such as blueberry cheese cake, brownie, and apple crumble with homemade vanilla sauce add to the restaurants’ seductive charms, and all the cuisine is served with the famous Two Chefs’ friendliness and Scandinavian flair.

Every time you approach a Two Chefs outlet you can feel a bright, happy wave of energy, laughter, lively music, clinking glasses and the unmistakable aroma of good food and downright hedonism.

Amazingly, they have a team of ten full-time musicians and their musical theme nights and Battle of the Bands evenings are famous. It’s little wonder that myriad locals and visitors alike vote with their feet and molars in making Two Chefs one of Phuket’s most successful year-round restaurant brands.

British International School, Phuket

Clearly their staff think so too, as they receive great training, incentives and events and consequently staff retention and motivation are sky high. As we all know, happy staff means happy customers and that’s something you can’t just create overnight.

The company is also famous for their active role supporting Phuket’s community with their ongoing community events, fund raising pop-up dinners, and support of local charities such as Phuket Has Been Good to Us.

The Two Chefs Catering and Events Division does sterling business as a one-stop-shop for all types of catering and events. They supply delicious International, Swedish, Thai, Fusion, Japanese, Italian and French foods, overseen by their internationally-experienced General Manager and Executive Chef Adam Goodman.

Two Chefs are experts at catering for smaller, more intimate events, either in their restaurants, or in the comfort of their clients’ own residences all over the island. They will expertly devise and deliver tailor-made programs for birthdays, anniversaries, graduation dinners, barbecues and dinner parties.

They even provide all sorts of back-up services such as flowers, clowns, tents, live music and DJ’s, to cover every type of event, and operate their own fleet of refrigerated trucks all around Phuket and the greater Andaman region.

Two Chefs has rightly become a much-lover Phuket icon and the Swedish owners have undoubtedly discovered a magic formula that makes them one of the island’s happiest places for good food and fun times all at most reasonable prices.

For more information on Two Chefs' locations, menu and catering please visit: twochefs.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor honours schoolboy’s honesty

Why such a grandiose affair to honour a young lad for the honesty everyone should have. Wouldn't the Governor have been better sorting out the far...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards

I don't know if they do it there but in Australia they have volunteers as lifegaurds as well as paid ,if this was the case then while they sort ou...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards

Is that all there is to it? I doubt it. In the real world nobody gets their wages paid to them immediately, not unless they're working cash-in-...(Read More)

‘Phuket a model province for road safety,’ say experts

555555555555555 :) He must be talking about another place called 'Phuket', maybe an area of Singapore. The roads actually ARE safe there. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass construction stalls – again

Instead of these costly, traffic inducing constructions, maybe just teach drivers how to use a circle? Courtesy in yielding before entering and ...(Read More)

New contract tensions leave four Phuket beaches without lifeguards

The PPAO were told by Bangkok to give the lifeguards whatever they needed to do their job a few months ago, but hell no, they screwed the whole thing ...(Read More)

330 Indian star tortoises seized at airport

How can reptiles survive the freezing temps in a cargo hold at 9, 000 meter altitude? I suppose most would not, animal cruelty charges should be levie...(Read More)

Online shopping 'E-business tax' to be levied in 2018

No way to enforce this absurdity, unless they are going to start keeping records of our clicks and then huge privacy issues will come into play. As u...(Read More)

‘Phuket a model province for road safety,’ say experts

#2 in the world is a blatant falsehood and achieved only because fatalities that occur later in the hospital are not counted. I have little doubt th...(Read More)

‘Phuket a model province for road safety,’ say experts

Could the reduction in deaths on Phuket be due to the reduction of average speed because of all the traffic jams?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.