Phuket's Sipatrada ‘Winnie’ Phiutong wins Miss Teen Thailand

Sipatrada “Winnie” Phiutong, a 15-year-old Thai-American girl from Phuket, was crowned Miss Teen Thailand 2017, in the competition final last night (Jan 24) at BCC Hall in Bangkok.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 02:22PM

 By Panida Bunditboworn

Winnie, a GED student at Phuket PALS school, who was on of 50 contestants vying for crown also won the Miss Good Personality and Miss Photogenic award at the final ceremony last night.

Winnie’s mother proudly cheered her on with other family friends in Phuket as they watched footage of the competition on TV from here in Phuket.

“I’m happy and thank you to everyone in Phuket for always supporting me,” Winnie told The Phuket News following her win.

In an interview days before heading to a “Beauty Camp” in Khao Yai to prepare for the competition Winne told The Phuket News that although she was one of the youngest girls competing for Miss Teen Thailand this year, she was actually the tallest, at 175cm in height (see story here).

“I hope it might help, I want to get in the final five if I can,” she told The Phuket News before the competition.

Although at first she was hesitant to enter the competition, she says her friends, family and work-mates encouraged her to apply.

“A lot of friends and family encouraged me to give the competition a try, if it was just me I might not have done it, but because everyone encouraged me, I decided to go for it,” she added.

It looks like the decision paid off, as winner she will taking home B300,000 in cash and prizes, including a five-year modelling contract with Miss Teen Thailand affiliates.

The other finalists included First Runner-Up Jarinrat “Mymint” Tasee, 16, from Nontaburi and the three Second Runners-Up were Leena Braghoff, 17, from Nontaburi, Lita Chanwarapa, 18, from Bangkok, and – Benyapa “View” Jeenprasom, 15, from Samutprakan.

 

More information about the contest visit: www.missteenthailand.com or check out these social media handles for Facebook/Instagram/Youtube: missteenthailand #missteenthailand #missteenthailand2017

 

 
