Phuket's Berda Claude International School plans to rapidly expand its educational facilities

Education changes the world. This simple, yet powerful core belief is the central philosophy of the founders, management and teachers at Berda Claude International School (BCIS), Phuket.

Saturday 10 March 2018, 02:00PM

The school was launched in September last year with its campus located in the heart of Chalong. While still in its first year of operation, BCIS has already begun to make its mark in Phuket.

With highly experienced and qualified teachers, a current student body of 250 and a Cambridge certified status under its belt, BCIS currently offers Cambridge International and French curriculums.

Class sizes are limited to allow for maximum teacher-student interaction, and all classrooms are equipped with the latest technology including interactive whiteboards and projectors.

With Phase 1 successfully completed and fully functional, BCIS is now focused on the upcoming Phase 2 of its launch. The project is expected to be completed in May this year and is being constructed on a total of 13 rai of land adjacent to the first campus in Chalong.

It will include several new and exciting features, such as a full-sized football field, two multi-purpose courts, a water park and ample parking spaces to accommodate more than 250 cars.

To truly fulfil its commitment to education par excellence, BCIS plans to continue moving forward with Phase 3 at the start of the new academic year in September 2018.

The project, which is to be built on a total of 22 rai of land, will include a tennis academy, a horticulture learning centre, a 300-square metre library, an exhibition hall, an Olympic-size swimming pool and Phuket’s very first planetarium, among other facilities.

With a variety of innovative programs and teaching methodologies, BCIS Phuket aims to create a high achieving multicultural community for learning and has the capacity to accept 1,100 students. With the belief that each child is unique, BCIS aims to empower and inspire them to excel as life-long learners.

 

Enrol today to receive school fees fixed at a lower rate for three years – this offer expires in March 2018. Please get in touch with the lovely staff at BCIS to organise a tour of their facilities at your convenience and for more information visit the school’s website at: bcisphuket.com

 

 
