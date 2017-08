Recent Comments

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill Was this a spiritual medium happening about 50 years ago? A article about how people felt and believed at that time? By the way, Patong Hill is sa...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn Also condolences to family dead motorbikers. If a motorbiker not drive according the thai traffic laws, meaning, wearing a helmet, obey speed signs, ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition Hi, Is it only me or have you not included the Man City result from monday night ....(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill They should ask that poor lady with the house at the bottom of the hill to put up a big shrine to the Chinese gods in her front yard. We'll see ju...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up I don't go to Patong, i went once when i came her 5 years ago, but because of the greedy mindset of the Thias who want to cream as much money as t...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn Firstly, sincere condolences to the dead motorcyclist's family & friends. Too bad he was not wearing a helmet which is Thai Law. It may hav...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets Thai "authorities" are renowned for not seeking expert advice in solving problems. Seems that the "authorities" always want to re-...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up I've been in Patong already a few time. Since my first arrival, back in 2007, I've seen the town rise (a bit) and then going down this downfal...(Read More)