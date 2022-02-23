|
|
PHUKET XTRA - February 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket School vice principal accused of ’grades for visits’ scandal |:| NACC Phuket seeks arrest warrant in local corruption probe |:| Star Petroleum faces revocation of operating license |:| Test & Go slowly being overhauled Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 23 February 2022, 10:25PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
