PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eases Test & Go requirements, Local NACC corruption case || February 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eases Test & Go requirements, Local NACC corruption case || February 23

PHUKET XTRA - February 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket School vice principal accused of ’grades for visits’ scandal |:| NACC Phuket seeks arrest warrant in local corruption probe |:| Star Petroleum faces revocation of operating license |:| Test & Go slowly being overhauled Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 10:25PM

Phuket community
Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths

International arrival has shown ~100 daily Covid positive lately. Based on 4500 arrival, this is abo...(Read More)

CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

That won't help anything. Everyone risk quarantine on the first day anyway....(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Since when did America care about disrupting the lives of millions of people? Bombs do that. Hypocri...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket

Yes, yes, yes. Have heard it all before and I agree it makes sense, but, how are you going to stop l...(Read More)

Police seize illegal timber used to build Phuket resort

Just another example of the people that are supposed to be looking out for Thai resources are the ve...(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

Suggest those that don’t partake stay away from the said party bar on Patong Hill, and let those t...(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

I'm riding this things 4 years, and I own 6 electric scooters. This kind of transport a little m...(Read More)

Tourism operators slam Level 4 announcement

Thailand is way behind the curve now. MANY countries have relaxed requirements so far now that the &...(Read More)

Government to reassess Test & Go measures

Finally, Health- and vice prime minister comes to senses. -->"There will be no need for test...(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

Ash Ward, yes. But not only people are different. Also vaccines. People received chinese vaccines di...(Read More)

 

