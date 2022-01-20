|
PHUKET XTRA - January 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Test & Go to return on Feb. 1 |:| Drinking hours extended |:| Sandbox expanded |:| Phuket to crack down on unmasked arrivals |:| Phuket jab strategy revealed |:| Joe Ferrari ’wanted to scare’ suspect Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 20 January 2022, 07:27PM
They have a mask on to pass the entry security, then either take it off, masktache or chin it. Got...(Read More)
thank you for the tip, so basically after 6:30pm it will be all done and things can get back as usua...(Read More)
@Kurt At least the internet provided for you is good enough for your daily rants. So don't wo...(Read More)
Usually you don't see anyone without a mask in stores in Rawai/Chalong area. Seems like more of ...(Read More)
Not sure what all the fuzz is about ,if the land is privately owned. Of course the clowns commenting...(Read More)
What's totally amazing, besides it looking totally illegal, is that the road is in a perfect str...(Read More)
Governors meeting with Consuls was on 7th! Just today, on 20th, Phuket Officialdom themselve start ...(Read More)
Officials of Public Works Rawai and Phuket Land Office, specially Land office Chief, playing stupid ...(Read More)
Sweetie is there anything you don't hate? men, kids, russians- any more for the list? Maybe pick...(Read More)
Utter rubbish ..just hot air and nothing will be done as usual .. the police will be looking the opp...(Read More)
