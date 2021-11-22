BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22

PHUKET XTRA - November 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket DTAC/True announce plans to merge |:| Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road |:| Official: No clusters at Phuket schools |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Fixing Kata Hill Road? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 22 November 2021, 06:45PM

Fascinated | 22 November 2021 - 19:27:55 

Interesting comments on Thai social media about the BiB in Patong and Karon hassling foreign tourists as their tea money has all but dried up. Along the lines of 'how can we expect tourists to come and say good things when they just get problems with the police over home country licences'. Don't bite the hand that feeds you! Not supposed to be checkpoints but Karon has been up a while ...

 

