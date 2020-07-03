Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT talks ending dual pricing! Chinese tourists main target for Phuket? || July 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT talks ending dual pricing! Chinese tourists main target for Phuket? || July 3

PHUKET XTRA - July 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com TAT supports ending dual pricing? |:| Fears of a second wave of Covid infections |:| Phuket bars handed down rules |:| Chinese tourists main target for Phuket ’bubble’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 3 July 2020, 08:48PM

Phuket community
Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

China has lied non-stop since the start of this pandemic, the most glaring example is their denial o...(Read More)

Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

Beat a dead horse to those with deaf ears. CHINESE WUHAN VIRUS! China lied to the world about time...(Read More)

Chinese tourists for Phuket ‘bubble’

Not long ago the Ouija Board policy-makers were banging on about quality tourists. Now, it's bac...(Read More)

CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend

I'm sure any surge will be somehow blamed on foreigners. ...(Read More)

CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend

Soooo, what will happen if there is no mass infections this month? Will the Government finally recog...(Read More)

TAT Governor marks more than 100 Phuket tourism operators awarded SHA certification

And, no one outside of Thailand will know what SHA is...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

Mr.Lalala/Kurt Topless is officially not allowed in UAE or Malaysia. Only ignorant people or those ...(Read More)

Certificate of entry from Thai embassy or consulate required for foreigners to enter Thailand

Er, so is that # 7 referring to O visa extension based on retirement? ...(Read More)

Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

topless yes, same amount as on Nai Harn beach for example at Jumeira Beach in Dubai....nude no, but ...(Read More)

CCSA fears infections surge over long weekend

What a complete BS this guy is talking about. If there are Zero cases in LOS how can somebody get i...(Read More)

 

