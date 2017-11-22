Recent Comments

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident If the poor girl makes it back to health, then I'd be happy with the outcome of this accident. I would say this will continue as it is a lawless s...(Read More)

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor Agreed. Many biased and shameful comments here, appearing regularly. The editor must be asleep. If not, she/he should also be ashamed, for publis...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket Endless negativity in the comments here. The subject of the story doesn't even matter - the trash talk is always the same. Give us a break......(Read More)

Phuket police investigate speedboat explosion that left two crew members injured Why was the speedboat, after dropping tourists at Chalong Pier, sailing out 200 meters and than intend to return? Where they dropping waste/debris th...(Read More)

Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant And with the change in demographic from Western tourists to Chinese, expect to see much more of this....(Read More)

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident Does idiot high speed ( see outcome of it on the photos) need any further investigation? As a insurance company I would requests a alcohol + drugs te...(Read More)

20 Uighur escapees at large after Songkhla prison break Just saw the 'escape' on BBC World tv. After breaking out of their cell, they were on a by high wall surrounded compound. Cams showed clearl...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket Is this just another attempt of RTP to deviate public attention away from all the Phuket RTP corruption matters? May I laugh to read about Detectiv...(Read More)