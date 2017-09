Recent Comments

Newly arrived Chinese tourist injured in Phuket car accident Sad start of a holiday for these Chinese tourists. Arriving in the middle of the night at Phuket airport from China were they are right hand driving ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides Are there anywhere in the world full crowded beaches were parasail operators are allowed to operate between tourists and their kids laying on their to...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths keep on rolling Are there NOT any traffic police or speed camera's? I have lost count of how many time VAN DRIVERS overtake double lines in built up areas whil...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides Again local government avoiding responsebilities. Deviate the needed attention on operators to the tourists. I invite the Phuket Mayor to lay down a ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides What about sending the harness, ropes, carabiners away to be checked or have staff trained in being able to asses the equipment properly, again half c...(Read More)

Culprits in monk escape face action How far are 'we' in tracking down the fugitive Phra Dhammakaya, the demoted Abbot on the run? It is remarkable silent about that case. Cas...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association launches beach clean-up drive Tourists are guests, on holiday. They expect the beaches and the rest of Phuket island to be clean, which is possible if there everywhere are enough r...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides Its not the health of the riders thats the problem. Its the fact the idiots running the parasailing are untrained idiots who have poor boat skills, p...(Read More)

Newly arrived Chinese tourist injured in Phuket car accident Not used to the roads, not used to driving and as many know most have problems walking in the street ( or roads) and being clueless as to whats going ...(Read More)