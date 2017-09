Recent Comments

Phuket village people help police to get their shove on Funny, no SUV or pick up which could have pulled the bus out of the way?...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword Funny RTP officer to decline to react on the fact that the criminal tuk tuk driver presents a different 'knife' than the sword he actually use...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’ The thai law on statute of limitation should be void the moment a suspect becomes a fugitive. By the way, the Red Bull Heir was spotted in Monaco. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm crocodile is saltwater species rare to area Wild crocodiles regularly go for months without eating, so why worry about a few days, it would make a lot of tasty croc burgers ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword Because he is Thai and the victim is a foreigner nothing will happen. Probably a B1,000 fine....(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in As the mayor said: "..many hotels in Patong are not being connected to the drains that feed the wastewater-treatment plant..." This is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress Whilst the consul meetings have, at times over the years, appeared to produce actual results, I would argue that the emergence of social media has dri...(Read More)