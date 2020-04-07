THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Risk COVID at Immigration? Phuket’s first coronavirus death! More shut downs? || April 7

PHUKET XTRA - April 7 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Full immigration lines as two more offices open |:|38 new daily COVID cases in Thailand |:| Phuket’s first coronavirus death |:| Chalong, Kathu, Srisoonthorn ’shut down’ |:| Stranded Russians go from temple to resort |:| Village chief kills curfew breaking monk Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 08:33PM

Phuket community
Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

We all understand that you need the revenue from advertisements to run your business PN, and we appr...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Can the authorities please go to the roadblock at the Nai Harn road that goes around the lake. The...(Read More)

Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests

One must ponder as to why these hotels were selected to stay open. I am a naturally suspicious perso...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@DeK, yes, you wrote 'someone', indeed. Stop you insinuating nonsense. Mr Nasa writes commen...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

I'm wrong again, so sorry. It is 3-19 HOURS, not days lol. So sorry. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu

On another note.We do not hear anymore about water situation on Phuket island. Is this problem now n...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123

Kurt,every airport worldwide could be or is a Covid transmitting place.Same as a hospital or a supe...(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

Shwe, you can find the answer in the article. I will give you a hint: " Cargo"...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

Keep calm everyone. Thailand is doing an amazing job under incredibly difficult circumstances. The f...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

No Christy, that's not correct. I've put the wrong times down. It is actually 3-19 days unde...(Read More)

 

