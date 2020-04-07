PHUKET XTRA - April 7 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Full immigration lines as two more offices open |:|38 new daily COVID cases in Thailand |:| Phuket’s first coronavirus death |:| Chalong, Kathu, Srisoonthorn ’shut down’ |:| Stranded Russians go from temple to resort |:| Village chief kills curfew breaking monk Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 7 April 2020, 08:33PM
