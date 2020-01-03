THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Regulating skin artists? Baht weakens! Sing-along & stabbing? || January 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Regulating skin artists? Baht weakens! Sing-along & stabbing? || January 3

PHUKET XTRA - January 3 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com New regulations for tattooists |:| Baht weakens |:| Battle to nourish young minds |:| Phuket concludes 7 Days of Danger |:| New Year beach sing-along ends in stabbing Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 3 January 2020, 05:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quadrantids meteor shower to put on spectacular show
Hackers blamed for editing Promthep Cape map pin
Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials
Myanmar men arrested with 420g of ya ice, 59kg of kratom
“I did it alone,” fugitive Ghosn says of Japan escape
Baht weakens post-New Year holiday
Prayut urges readiness for severe drought
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes in 2020! Plastic bag ban in full effect! Fatal exploding firework? || January 2
New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating
Phuket starts the new year with zero deaths
Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020
Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home
Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya
Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials

What about those who are hospitalized brain dead after accidents in Phuket and kept alive artificial...(Read More)

Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials

I not care about stupid people driving without helmet, ( seems they think they have to do it for pol...(Read More)

“I did it alone,” fugitive Ghosn says of Japan escape

A Interpol Red Notice is just a paper request, not a warrant, as many thai nicely experience, free t...(Read More)

“I did it alone,” fugitive Ghosn says of Japan escape

Interpol is a international paper desk organisation with her coloured notices. Many Thai Hi-So's...(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

@Jor12. A supportive comment is not a 'translation'....(Read More)

Myanmar men arrested with 420g of ya ice, 59kg of kratom

The usual stuff to give people 'happy times'. What else they have. Right? No police offic...(Read More)

Abbot charged with sexual abuse of young novices

Overwelming evidence and still denial. How stupid can one be. And that creature was a acting abbot? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

Jor12, The 'outbacks' in Australia, and the Middle East countries have their water infrastru...(Read More)

New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating

The police is now tracking down the attackers. Wow. But why the Thalang police not arrested them wh...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

...etc. Wells should already been digged. 'Help will come along'. Really? With creating not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential

 