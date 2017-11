Recent Comments

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge "Society has to be protected against such a person" I thought the same when reading the first comment!...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay Isn't Mr.Aroon an elected mayor?Why would Thai people elect him if he cares about nothing{actually re-elected} And it's a miracle to me why so...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces fifth charge Disgusting human being. This piece of shirt should also have his license to practice medicine revoked. Oh well, we may as well forget about it...not...(Read More)

DSI posts encroachment warning signs at Layan, Leypang beaches Let's wait till 15 December, and see what will happen, or not. First see, than believe. After all this is Phuket. What is that nonsense all th...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach Leave it to our favorite commentor to concur that the best policy for local government is to post a "no swimming" sign on a tourist beach du...(Read More)

Phuket smart bus testing postponed for design adjustments Still really keen to hear what routes they will be running. A west coast service linking all the tourist towns would be perfect. Just in and out of ph...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay Am I the only one who feels that many years now Rawai/Naiharn has not governed correct? Rawai beach road seafront repairs, that Naiharn 'film mus...(Read More)

Phuket locals rally, force construction of Surin Beach seawall on hold It is astonishing that a Village head and a cohort of officials, without any knowledge of water engineering/ the dynamics of kinetic energy are allowe...(Read More)

Phuket’s eyesore coastal road construction to stay This is a very smelly affair. When building plans are submitted to the Government, than they are available for the 'public interest'. Public ...(Read More)