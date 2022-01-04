|
PHUKET XTRA - January 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket schools close, move to online learning |:| Omicron cases up as official look to push Test & Go restart to late January |:| Police refusing entry to unvaccinated, untested arrivals |:| Southern military base attacked |:| Thailand Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 4 January 2022, 07:04PM
