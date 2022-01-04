BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron uptick forces school closures, Push to extend Test & Go suspension || January 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron uptick forces school closures, Push to extend Test & Go suspension || January 4

PHUKET XTRA - January 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket schools close, move to online learning |:| Omicron cases up as official look to push Test & Go restart to late January |:| Police refusing entry to unvaccinated, untested arrivals |:| Southern military base attacked |:| Thailand Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 07:04PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla to close for deep cleanse
National Seven Days of Danger stats lower than last year
Phuket marks four more injured in New Year road accidents
Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year
China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement
Police refusing up 500 road arrivals a day for being unvaccinated, untested
Phuket schools close, move to online learning
What is Land Appraisal Value, and How is It Different from Market Value?
Remote working trends gradually make headway
Schools set to move back online amid virus threat
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan
Sunday sees 34 killed in 307 road accidents nationally
Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

 

Phuket community
Bangla to close for deep cleanse

2 hours of 'intensive cleaning'- yep, that should do it!...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

So they will be out in force no doubt scrubbing the tarmac road, to prevent all those who regularly ...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

Yep cleaning the road again always works! many people lick the road and catch covid.. how about 1 ni...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

Jens@ nice one , don’t listen to the doomsayers on this site, too much sun and Samsong - enjoy you...(Read More)

Bangla to close for deep cleanse

Close it permanently no loss to civilization - let’s hope authorities step in first can’t believ...(Read More)

Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

And I thought this would be the Phuket News website.Thanks to Foot I know better now. Or maybe Foot ...(Read More)

Phuket marks four more injured in New Year road accidents

the magic calculator they borrowed of TAT is going to have a melt down at this rate. Theres clearly ...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

Hi Jens - great story - Going to from DK->Phuket in March for a month, so that's good solid ...(Read More)

Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

C'mon Phuket Gazette. saying that restaurants increased 100% is just bull that sounds good. Doin...(Read More)

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

A remarkable story. Surprised that anyone can bash the Thais involved. Or rather not. Some people al...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket

 