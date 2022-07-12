PHUKET XTRA - July 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 12 July 2022, 05:38PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Phuketski Posting the same comment twice ? Looks like two days without any alcohol may help you...(Read More)
well considering that anything else in the land already as a double price then why not finish the jo...(Read More)
@Capricornball, yes and also come and use our lovely tuk tuk and or skyjets etc.. but above all beof...(Read More)
was he one of many farang with boat and no licence? why would he not want to be helped? well... ...(Read More)
Most Thais agree that the "We Travel Together" scheme has been worthless for many months n...(Read More)
Like most people in the 21st century if I ever found out I was paying more for my hotel room because...(Read More)
@fascinated: so if I give alcohol away for free in my restaurant, it is allowed? I will just raise t...(Read More)
@ Puketski, hahaha, that is a good one. Seems you found the loop hole. But doubt or RTP who goes ar...(Read More)
Alcohol ban on sales is like patronizing children, by clowns ( as JohnC calls government officials i...(Read More)
@fascinated: so if I give alcohol away for free in my restaurant, it is allowed? I will just raise t...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.