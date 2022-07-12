Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Official surrenders in abuse & trafficking case, Tsunami drill July 20, Director abducted? || July 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Official surrenders in abuse & trafficking case, Tsunami drill July 20, Director abducted? || July 12

PHUKET XTRA - July 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 05:38PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry
Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death
Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region
Government to boost US ties
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

@Phuketski Posting the same comment twice ? Looks like two days without any alcohol may help you...(Read More)

Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing

well considering that anything else in the land already as a double price then why not finish the jo...(Read More)

Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

@Capricornball, yes and also come and use our lovely tuk tuk and or skyjets etc.. but above all beof...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

was he one of many farang with boat and no licence? why would he not want to be helped? well... ...(Read More)

Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing

Most Thais agree that the "We Travel Together" scheme has been worthless for many months n...(Read More)

Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing

Like most people in the 21st century if I ever found out I was paying more for my hotel room because...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

@fascinated: so if I give alcohol away for free in my restaurant, it is allowed? I will just raise t...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

@ Puketski, hahaha, that is a good one. Seems you found the loop hole. But doubt or RTP who goes ar...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

Alcohol ban on sales is like patronizing children, by clowns ( as JohnC calls government officials i...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

@fascinated: so if I give alcohol away for free in my restaurant, it is allowed? I will just raise t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 