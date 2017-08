Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets simon01,if everyone knows how chaotically Thailand operates,how come tourist are still coming in such high numbers and expats like you like to live he...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk "Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri..." Correct is: Phuket Tourist Police Inspector Pol.Maj. Ekkachai Siri... ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk A tuk tuk speeding, driving dangerously, surely not, i've never seen them do that before, oh except everyday! But then i'm sure RTP are out i...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk We may expect that just a few 'falling out of tuk tuk affairs' reach the press. Probably it happens more than we know. Of course, always at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets Sir Burr, I was informed in person by Phuket Immigration just last Thursday it must be done each and every time one leaves the country. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after crashing into pregnant buffalo That picture is really painful- two broken legs means euthanize immediately. This poor creature cannot heal and will likely be forced to suffer for ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk An Australian tourist on holiday in Phuket has been flown to Bangkok to receive treatment after suffering a serious head injury from falling off the b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)