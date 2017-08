Recent Comments

Vice Mayor of Zhanjiang, China visits Phuket, Sister City status discussed Visiting China.. great I love to go there and have visited about 10 times, but not for awhile now as it is so hard to get a visa. last time I tried ...(Read More)

Phuket soldiers raid live sex show in Patong The sex shows are still going on because the Bangla touts are still touting this....(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans Rorri_2@ You have Right :) But fore me i give a s..t about this Eagle . Eagle is probably a lonely angry man who lives alone and has no friends....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued It's entertaining Rorri, Btw whatever happened to our old mate Kurt, can't believe we haven't had a comment from him in a while, he was de...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued Again the keyboard cowards are missing the point, Thai lifegaurds may be able to summon enough energy to rescue some limp chinese from 3ft surf in Phu...(Read More)