PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kratom now legal to grow & sell, Phuket market cluster |:| August 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kratom now legal to grow & sell, Phuket market cluster |:| August 24

PHUKET XTRA - August 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Over B65mn spent to fight Covid in Phuket |:| Officials to debate Thailand reopening plan |:| Kratom now legal to grow, sell |:| Phuket Covid cases hit 73, Thailand cases fall. Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 07:09PM

