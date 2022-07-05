PHUKET XTRA - July 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 5 July 2022, 06:39PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@pooliekev, really? On what facts is your opinion based that Phuket runway repair is done satisfacto...(Read More)
Shirley Phuket is the hub of hubs for Thailand, not bangkok. Maybe after the pot we could become a ...(Read More)
@Timothy. Nothing to do with a brackish and shallow water table then? ...(Read More)
Timothy, a few of us suggested in 2020, when we noticed reservoirs bottoms, to enlarge/deepening the...(Read More)
So many old and bitter commenters on here. The job is now done satisfactorily. ...(Read More)
Immigration- and Tax officials by now must scratch their head about how to turn the tide 'free s...(Read More)
Two different time stories in 1 article. 1: Boat left 12:30pm, at 12:50pm operator lost contact. an...(Read More)
Do I still have to have negative test to Thailand? Facemasks? No thanks, i'll chose destinations...(Read More)
Cargo vessel sinks in storm? Photo's show otherwise. The 'rescued' crew did even swim t...(Read More)
A while back weren't the work rules going be changes to allow remote workers . But then it was j...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.