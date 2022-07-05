Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Khao San ’pot hub’ plans dashed?Captain & crew rescue as boat sinks in storm || July 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Khao San ’pot hub’ plans dashed?Captain & crew rescue as boat sinks in storm || July 5

PHUKET XTRA - July 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 5 July 2022, 06:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country
Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm
Nicobar tremors total 17 in less than 24 hours
BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd
Phuket airport resumes normal operations
Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade
Reopening spike ‘no surprise’
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outages to affect Kamala, Yacht Haven area
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More rain to hit Phuket! Waves swamp Phuket roads, Airport diversions || July 4
Underwater tremors rattle off Nicobar Islands
Phuket disaster officials on alert
Thousands evacuate from ‘dangerous’ Sydney floods
Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’
More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

@pooliekev, really? On what facts is your opinion based that Phuket runway repair is done satisfacto...(Read More)

BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd

Shirley Phuket is the hub of hubs for Thailand, not bangkok. Maybe after the pot we could become a ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

@Timothy. Nothing to do with a brackish and shallow water table then? ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

Timothy, a few of us suggested in 2020, when we noticed reservoirs bottoms, to enlarge/deepening the...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

So many old and bitter commenters on here. The job is now done satisfactorily. ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Immigration- and Tax officials by now must scratch their head about how to turn the tide 'free s...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Two different time stories in 1 article. 1: Boat left 12:30pm, at 12:50pm operator lost contact. an...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Do I still have to have negative test to Thailand? Facemasks? No thanks, i'll chose destinations...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Cargo vessel sinks in storm? Photo's show otherwise. The 'rescued' crew did even swim t...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

A while back weren't the work rules going be changes to allow remote workers . But then it was j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 