Recent Comments

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law Explain to the readers where Police derive the authority to enforce Local government rules? and what is the criminal offence for which one can be impr...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake Congratulations to the PN for helping....How did the PN helping? The PN publishes only facts provided to them.That's it! Not a big deal.Don't ...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake Congratulations to the Phuket News for helping uncover this scam. There have been a couple other similar scams (false stories accompanied by "gof...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket I love to say that I told you so. Now 'Foot' can take it out of his mouth perhaps?...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake It's so much easier when you are a discerning cynic rather than just a Thai basher. Who believed this rubbish in the first place?...(Read More)

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music "Edited a little" What is this? Publish a comment complete or don't publish it at all,but stop shorten it.Especially if your "surge...(Read More)