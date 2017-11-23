1- Ya bah use in the rise in Phuket
http://th.thephuketnews.com/ya-bah-use-on-the-rise-in-phuket-says-official-64820.php#vtBRRasL7JtmIrBq.97
2- Gold heist
https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/general/1365563/police-hunt-robbers-in-b10m-gold-heist
3- CCTV footage shows cadet in hospital?
https://coconuts.co/bangkok/news/cctv-footage-military-school-seems-show-cadet-ill-died/
MORE: http://englishnews.thaipbs.or.th/pre-cadet-school-releases-selected-shots-pakapong-cctv-footage/
4- Referee mastermind of Thai football scandal
https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/general/1365119/famous-ex-ref-masterminded-match-fixing-csd
5- Another bombing suspect caught
https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/security/1365088/first-thai-suspect-in-erawan-shrine-bombing-detained
6-Street vendor's start embracing QR codes!
https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/news/1365620/dining-goes-digital-for-street-food-vendors
Be the first to comment.