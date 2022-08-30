British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Flood prevention targeted || August 29

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Flood prevention targeted || August 29

Tuesday 30 August 2022, 06:46PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights
Power outage to affect Mai Khao area
‘Third’ of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
Phuket readies for Veg Fest
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Water supply outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rider hits power pole, dies || August 29
Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along
Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies
EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists
Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life
Power outage to affect Muang Mai
Power outage to affect Mai Khao

 

Phuket community
Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

Yes one meter wide so lots more garbage can be flushed into the ocean. Let's pave over more pe...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

It's really ridiculous how the same people get upset about other people's problems over and ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

And also kind of hypocritical by Khun Anutin to care about e-cigs, but then promote weed like its th...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

@JohnC, of course the kids don't care, nor do adults, or anyone else. That is what happens when ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)

Motorbike rider hits power pole, dies

Yamaha R15 is Sports motorcycle ridden by a young man. Sadly these types of accident are common, ev...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Yet the government run tobacco monopoly is fine is it? funny, that. ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Clearly the ban is not working. Almost every day I see people (mostly young locals) sucking on e-cig...(Read More)

Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

What a complete waste of oxygen this guy is. His daugther should be taken away from him and put in t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
The 8 Pool Villa
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Barketek
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property

 