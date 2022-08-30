PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
2. Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
3. Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Tuesday 30 August 2022, 06:46PM
PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson ||
1. Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
2. Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
3. Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Yes one meter wide so lots more garbage can be flushed into the ocean. Let's pave over more pe...(Read More)
It's really ridiculous how the same people get upset about other people's problems over and ...(Read More)
And also kind of hypocritical by Khun Anutin to care about e-cigs, but then promote weed like its th...(Read More)
@JohnC, of course the kids don't care, nor do adults, or anyone else. That is what happens when ...(Read More)
To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)
JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)
Yamaha R15 is Sports motorcycle ridden by a young man. Sadly these types of accident are common, ev...(Read More)
Yet the government run tobacco monopoly is fine is it? funny, that. ...(Read More)
Clearly the ban is not working. Almost every day I see people (mostly young locals) sucking on e-cig...(Read More)
What a complete waste of oxygen this guy is. His daugther should be taken away from him and put in t...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.