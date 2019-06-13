THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fast & Furious 9 in Phuket? Rawai’s CCTV project! Probing human trafficking! || June 13

PHUKET XTRA - June 13 Fast & Furious 9 filming in Phuket |:| Rawai’s CCTV project |:| World War II bombs found |:| Fishing operators threaten protest |:| Probing human trafficking after Rohingya arrival Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 13 June 2019, 06:11PM

 

 

Phuket community
MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Let's hope they look into the road-works budget. Bang Tao has the worst roads in all of Phuket. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report

They are not coming to Phuket....(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

Indeed a shame! But as long as people still paying for this it won't stop.Same with many circus ...(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

There are simply no decent words to express how Thailand treat captive animals. Animals seem not to ...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

Scary to read that thai doctors diagnosed allergic reactions as being insect bites, and also about ...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Is it not possible for mr MaAnn to retire and leave? He not contributes a la 2019. That Phuket are...(Read More)

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year

I rent a half dozen bungalows in Panwa, and Airbnb brings us most of our customers ... luv these guy...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

"His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the ev...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Many people in Thailand not know that the head of a person is the heaviest body part. When one get &...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

About time he was brought to task. Cue counter suit for defamation!...(Read More)

 

