Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality I thought the personal bickering comments were to be disallowed. ...(Read More)

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem I am sure that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will soon have another meeting with President Trump so that Thailand will be added to the list of...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz On the in driving road to Paradise Complex Patong, there is a convenient shop, which serves alcohol to drunken howling people all night. One year a...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz A lot of impressive paper work done by the 'office paper tigers'. A lot of not allowed, not permitted, not violates. And now, what is next? ...(Read More)

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem Indirect is Gen Prem saying and warning that the thai people are fat up with the public show off of personal wealth of a deputy prime minister who see...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town Revoking a tour company license, and slaughter a chicken what lay golden tea money eggs? No way! All these companies get 'protection'. Ther...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket "Wow - what a nasty, negative, bitter bunch of comments we have here. Local officials announce a service oriented initiative, and PN readers reps...(Read More)

Prawit ready to submit his bling letter Bling letter supposed to be received by NACC on Dec 12, than it became January 8. As more and more watches show up, they can't be all owned by th...(Read More)

Wild Oats stripped of Sydney-Hobart win after Comanche protest Revoking a tour company license is 'swearing in church'. They in fact are happy with tour company money pigs. Many licenses and maintenance...(Read More)