|
|
PHUKET XTRA - March 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket TAT looks to short-haul markets |:| Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub |:| ’Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists |:| Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 4 March 2022, 07:09PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
'Phuket hoteliers protest'- I bet the Ukrainians are non too happy about the current situati...(Read More)
Let's have a flashback article from Feb 2018 - who remembers when RC used to be free- what'...(Read More)
I wonder how much that cost!! 'Conventional practices' does not exactly indicate lawful prac...(Read More)
Priorities. For the past week the international media has talked about nothing but Russia's desp...(Read More)
The 2nd Covid test was scrapped from Mar 1st - but you’re right restrictions need to be removed co...(Read More)
Fantastic , good news story as a diver I appreciate the effort that went into keeping this man alive...(Read More)
Thais have not changed one iota. I recall both my parents expression of amazement at the abundance ...(Read More)
Cont'd due to lack of space. Nice that the reputed bung is out in the open but that raises quest...(Read More)
Far greater to have a conspiracy than to admit people were either clowning around and an accident ha...(Read More)
The PM is spineless. He has the backbone of a jellyfish.Caresmore about how to get his hands on more...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.