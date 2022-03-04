BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diver revived after 1-hour of CPR & airlifted to Phuket || March 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diver revived after 1-hour of CPR & airlifted to Phuket || March 4

PHUKET XTRA - March 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket TAT looks to short-haul markets |:| Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub |:| ’Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists |:| Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 4 March 2022, 07:09PM

