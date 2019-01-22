THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cancer-free elephant! Bear claws & dead turtles? Cop turns self in for.... || Jan. 22

PHUKET XTRA - January 22 Elephant is cancer-free! |:| Cop surrenders in fatal shooting case |:| 110 drug users finish Phuket rehab |:| Bear claws and dead turtles |:| Thai will NOT detain migrant kids Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 22 January 2019, 05:39PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog’s Mobile clinic continues in Phuket, starting in Rawai
Patong seaweed ‘safe’ says expert
Cherng Talay goes on water rations
Phuket Town cleans up ahead of Chinese New Year
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monks killed in temple! Mango sticky rice world record? Saphan Hin street shooting! || Jan. 21
Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn
110 Phuket drug users released from voluntary government rehab
Phuket officials, Soi Dog continue anti-rabies campaign
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
Man slain in Saphan Hin street shooting
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: US gov’t shutdown affecting Phuket? Sunscreen affecting coral! More South Thai bombings! || Jan. 18
Phuket officials, Soi Dog rally after dog rabies death
Mains water supply outage announced
US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

 

Phuket community
Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Yes 100% right Kurt. ...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

OMG! So much nonsense and falsehoods in 2 comments only. First the conflict goes on for much longer ...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Yes K,your brilliant ideas will solve that problem.Please, next advise all other countries in the wo...(Read More)

110 Phuket drug users released from voluntary government rehab

I am sorry to say, but government officials who ask these people after 12D/11N course for help to re...(Read More)

DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

Khun D.. should scroll back in BangkokPost to update himself about the wealth of DPM Prawit. Pom Pra...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Kurt, it gets worse, a few years back, 2 police were charged, and convicted, of murder, sentenced t...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Wow, our two rabid canines jumped on that one quick, attach, attack, attack, is all they are good fo...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

Perhaps a referendum among the people in the 3 southern provinces gives more light on what people th...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

...NOB and security forces will work more closely to 'formulate' better plans. What have the...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Hotels, nice initiatives, however just a drop on a hot plate. A much more positive environmental imp...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 