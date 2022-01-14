BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved Test & Go tourists allowed after deadline, Crocodile instead of pork? || January 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved Test & Go tourists allowed after deadline, Crocodile instead of pork? || January 14

PHUKET XTRA - January 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Test & Go arrivals allowed after deadline |:| Phuket Town schools to stay closed |:| COVID Update |:| Crocodile instead of pork? |:| Southern peace talks underway |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 14 January 2022, 07:26PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hospitals start issuing 10-day isolation certificates for tourists
Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again
Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline
95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender
Phuket City Municipality schools to remain closed
Crocodile goes onto the menu
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing
Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bengal tiger hunters surrender, Yingluck corruption charge, Call to postpone tourist fee || January 13
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers expected to surrender
Roll with it: Prab Keesin calls for realistic policy for keeping Patong alive
Police donate food relief to police
Police allowing misuse of royal insignia threatened with charges under Section 112

 

Phuket community
Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again

What a djoke he is. Another rich elitist flouting the rules and lying on visa applications. Ban him...(Read More)

Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Likely to be the new variant anyway so hardly matters most aren’t even going to hospital ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

At least the Chinese are being spared the wrath of the racists on this forum - exactly how do we kno...(Read More)

95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients

Really ? What a revelation so it’s a cold after all - how about letting folks get on with their li...(Read More)

Crocodile goes onto the menu

Makro sell crocs; next to the ground crickets. Nice....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

What I don't understand - Thais and most expats are pretty good "obeying" the mask rul...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

Reading article support community of local foundation "Living waters' again. A differents ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

When Phuket Officialdom can't control foreign holiday seekers, majority russians, in obeying the...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Chains and shackles would be too good for him, make them wear orange jumpsuits so the public can thr...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

The Thai police as it is. never let go a chance to make themselve more impopulair with the Thai popu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 