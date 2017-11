Recent Comments

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital Well, see??? A police officer with a history of mental issues and drug problems. And that is allowed to work as a police officer? Perhaps a few mont...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach Another shameful death at the hands of Phuket officials, but we know they don't care one bit. What was it that the fearless Governor said last we...(Read More)

Phuket pickup truck overturns on bypass road: one dead, seven injured This is infuriating. We see it every day...workers over-packed into some piece of crap truck driven by some freeking moron that has no concern for the...(Read More)

One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill Sincere Condolences to the family & loved ones of Khun Kittiporn Tossakarn.Just as a matter of interest, as I generally avoid driving over "T...(Read More)

British tourist, 60, drowns at Karon Beach Is it not pathetic to see a police officer at Phuket beach with his hand on a 'NO SWIM' sign? Laughable, if it was not so serious about incom...(Read More)

Samkong underpass flooding just bad timing A underpass drainage system suppose to 'hold/ function' normally many, many years. We say 'normally', but than you have to maintain t...(Read More)

Police release details of alleged Phuket illegal immigrant corruption racket It would be interesting to now how many of the 685 are now unaccounted for after having been reported to the Immigration......(Read More)