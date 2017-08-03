PHUKET: A woman suffered injuries to her right leg this morning after getting it caught in the gap in a concrete roadside drain.

Thursday 3 August 2017, 05:44PM

It took rescue workers 20 minutes to free the woman's leg by using hydraulic cutters. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 10:50am today (Aug 3), the Narenthorn EMS Center received report that a woman had got her leg trapped in a roadside drain in front of the Muangthai Leasing Company on Cha Fa West Rd in Wichit.

Kusoldarm rescue workers and officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Wichit Office arrived at the scene to find the woman with her right leg stuck in the gap in the concrete roadside drain.

Rescue workers took 20 minutes to free the woman’s leg after cutting some parts of the drain using hydraulic cutters.

Once her leg was freed, the woman, Ms Natnicha Lakman, 22, from Phuket, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Ms Nattthanicha said, “I had been driving my motorbike and parked near the Muangthai Leasing Company building. I was then walking to go inside the building to deliver some food. I did not realise there was a gap in the drain and my leg went in the gap.

“People nearby tried to help me but they could not free my leg.”

An unnamed official from the DDPM added, “The drain belongs to the Phuket Highways Office. We will contact them to make repairs to the drain which we had to break to free the woman’s leg. As a temporary measure we have placed traffic cones on the drain to prevent any further accidents.”