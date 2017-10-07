About ten metres away was a yellow-black scoopy scooter on its side and a woman lying on the road, bleeding profusely, said Capt Ekkasak.

Saturday 7 October 2017, 11:44AM

Ms Benjaporn Limsakul, 46, was rushed to Thalang Hospital, however she later died of her injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 46-year-old woman from Hat Yai has died from serious injuries she suffered after her motorbike crashed into the open door of a parked pick-up truck on Thepkrasattri Rd, Srisoonthorn yesterday (Oct 6) at about 7.50pm, Thalang Police have confirmed.

Deputy inspector of Thalang Police Capt Ekkasak Kwanhwan was notified by radio that a woman had sustained serious injuries, and another young man minor injuries, in a road accident in front of Banporn Furniture on Thepkrasattri Road (southbound).

After receiving the notification, police arrived at the scene with Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers and Pa Khlok Municipality rescue workers to find a Toyota Hilux Mighty-X parked on the side of the road with its right front door open.

Ms Benjaporn Limsakul, 46, was rushed to Thalang Hospital, however she later died of her injuries.

Another man, 22-year-old Nattapon Manimai from Thepkrasattri sub-district, Thalang also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Thalang Hospital.

The owner of the pick-up truck, 53-year-old Vichai Vichitchanya, from Phang Nga told police that he was driving from Phang Nga to Phuket Town.

“He parked to enter a convenience store, however he opened the door without caution and Ms Benjaporn collided with the door, falling into the middle of the road,” said Capt Ekkasak.

“Mr Nattapon, who was following behind, crashed into Ms Benjaporn’s Scoopy motorbike and also fell over,” he said.

“The hospital said that the doctor tried their best to help Ms Benjaporn, but unfortunately her injuries were too bad. Police have charged Mr Vichai for reckless driving causing injury and death,” said Capt Ekkasak.