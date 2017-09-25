PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds today (Sept 25), urging people to beware of possible flash floods across Southern Thailand.

Patong Beach yesterday (Sept 24), with red-and-yellow flags marking ‘safe swim zones’ as well as red ‘No Swimming’ flags marking areas where it is too dangerous to swim. Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Meanwhile, many of Phuket’s beaches have been re-opened with red-and-yellow flags marking “safe swim zones”, though red “No Swimming” flags remain in place in areas where lifeguards believe it is too dangerous for swimmers to enter the water.

The TMD weather warning issued this morning warns of a strong southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, leading to abundant rain with isolated torrential downpour and gusty winds in southern provinces.

People in Phuket and other provinces, including Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun as well as Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat, should beware of the dangers of heavy rain and wind.

“People should beware of possible flash flood and stay tuned for the weather update,” said the warning.

“The stronger winds in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf forces waves up to 2-3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Andaman Sea keep ashore until 26 September 2017,” said the warning.

Meanwhile, the TMD’s seven-day weather forecast for Phuket as of this morning predicted more heavy rain and isolated thunder showers through to Saturday (Sept 30).