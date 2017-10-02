PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued another weather alert for Phuket, warning of heavy rain causing possible flooding and waves of up to two meters, which are forecast to continue until Friday (Oct 6).

Monday 2 October 2017, 05:34PM

Dark clouds lurk on the horizon at Surin Beach. Photo: Supplied

The weather advisory forecasts “abundant rain with isolated torrential downpour and gusty winds” due to a tropical low-pressure system from Vietnam and the ongoing southwest monsoon winds combining into a monsoon trough.

For Phuket and the surrounding region “waves will be reach up to two meters high and be aware of flooding during this time”, the advisory cautioned.

Small boats were urged to stay ashore.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain and possible flooding warning has also been issued for much of the country, including Bangkok, the North, Northeast and elsewhere in the south.

For more information see The Phuket News weather page (click here), visit the TMD website (click here) or call the Phuket TMD office at 076-327191.