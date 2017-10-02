The weather advisory forecasts “abundant rain with isolated torrential downpour and gusty winds” due to a tropical low-pressure system from Vietnam and the ongoing southwest monsoon winds combining into a monsoon trough.
For Phuket and the surrounding region “waves will be reach up to two meters high and be aware of flooding during this time”, the advisory cautioned.
Small boats were urged to stay ashore.
Meanwhile, the heavy rain and possible flooding warning has also been issued for much of the country, including Bangkok, the North, Northeast and elsewhere in the south.
