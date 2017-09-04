PHUKET: A broken-down tour bus became the focal point of local teamwork when police and villagers joined together to push the large vehicle out of the way so traffic flow could resume during peak hour this morning (Sept 4).

Heading for Phuket Town, the 40-seater bus carrying no tourists broke down on Yaowarat Rd, near the intersection with Pracha-Uthit Rd 1, at about 11:30am, causing a long line of traffic, Phuket Town Police reported.

Cpl Netpirun Sooksri of Phuket Town Police – who is also known by locals as “B-Boy Police” for his viral breakdancing videos – was on duty nearby, calling Capt Bancha Kehnoon and Capt Santi Wajasat to the scene by radio.

The officers rushed to push the Nakhon Ratchasima-registered bus out of the way, however they were unable to move the bus due to its weight.

Motorists driving past and owners of nearby shops gradually joined to help push the bus around to Soi Songkhla, away from the main traffic, taking about 15 minutes to do so.

As the traffic reduced, passers-by erupted into applause for the cooperation shown between the villagers and traffic police officers that came about, unrequested, said Phuket Town Police.