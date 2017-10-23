PHUKET: On Saturday (Oct 21), those joining the Phuket Vegetarian Festival held a mass prayer ceremony in Phuket Town to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Monday 23 October 2017, 10:59AM

The mass prayer ceremony to commemorate the late King Bhumibol took place on the second day of the festival at the Sanam Chai playing field in Phuket Town at 6pm and was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong along with representative from Phuket shrines and others.

President of the Phuket Shrines Association Prasert Fakthongphol said, “This year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival is being held from October 20-28. We are greatly appreciate and have a loving memory of the late King Bhumibol so we held a mass prayer ceremony for him as part of this year’s festival.”