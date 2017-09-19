The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket van driver survives high-speed slam into parked tour bus

PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van escaped with minor injuries after the van he was driving ploughed into the back of a tour bus parked beside the road near Phuket International Airport early this morning (Sept 19).

tourism, transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 10:13AM

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in front of the Thalang Technical College on Route 4026, which leads from Thepkrasattri Rd to the airport, at 1:20am.

The force of the impact left the heavily damaged van strewn across the road, blocking the lanes leading to the airport.

There were no passengers in the van or the tour bus at the time of the accident.

Motorists were forced to use Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway, to travel to the airport for two hours while workers removed the wreck. Traffic heading from the airport was not affected.

C and C Marine

Bus driver Weerawut Jeenhnu, 29, parked the bus by the side of the road while waiting to pick up tourists from the airport, Lt Sunan explained.

“The van struck the parked bus from behind. The van driver, Saeree Kaveeked, 37, suffered only minor injuries,” Lt Sunan said.

Police are investigating the incident to see if any charges will be pressed, Lt Sunan added.

Of note, Kathu Police posted a public notice just two weeks ago reminding bus drivers that it was illegal to park tour buses and other large vehicles beside the road. The fine for doing so was B50,000, said the Kathu Police notice.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

simon01 | 19 September 2017 - 10:38:23

 Blah Blah Blah. Same everyday. Just happy no mothers or children killed by this criminal. Could so easy have hit a family on a motorbike and killed them all. These mini bus drivers are insane and need to ALL have speed limiters to 80 kmph. They drive like idiots. If you cant see a parked coach or two then you should not be at the wheel of anything. I hope he goes to jail for many years. It was total luck he did not kill anyone as he was clearly trying very hard to by the way he was driving, too fast and may be asleep if you can not see 2 coaches on the side of the road.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket monkeys to be relocated away from human habitats

Better to remove the humans from the monkeys homes as the humans are the invaders. But that will mean less money and thats whats most important in ph...(Read More)

Phuket van driver survives high-speed slam into parked tour bus

Blah Blah Blah. Same everyday. Just happy no mothers or children killed by this criminal. Could so easy have hit a family on a motorbike and killed t...(Read More)

OA Transport faces B7bn tax evasion probe for zero-dollar case

Was OA Transport not excused/cleared by Thai Court ruling? Such means the confiscated busses and company money has to be returned? Probably the RT...(Read More)

Phuket female drug mule arrested, over 36,000 meth pills seized

The drugs came from ..some where.. to Trang, and from Trang to Phuket. Where is ..some where..? And, as the RTP confiscate so much drugs on Phuket...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Any Bet's the Polis station in Katu is flooded next year again,like this year and all the years before!That says it all, Horst ...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

It is always "monsoon" season here in Phuket for 365 days a year. The NE monsoon brings dry, sunny weather. The SW monsoon brings rain. Th...(Read More)

‘Danny Glass case file to be transferred by next week,’ say Phuket police

Hmmm... more bungling incompetence by Thai police. This is a wrongful death case...not Somchai's illegal gambling in his house case. I couldn...(Read More)

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

How lame is this..."Hey all you laws breakers, please come and see us so we can mete out some punishment". How about getting off your ass a...(Read More)

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

No show for 1 week already? Not taken in already for questioning, and charging according film/photo evidence? Why are these boats not yet confiscate...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Someone who is said to"live in cloud cuckoo land"is a person who thinks that things that are completely impossible might happen,rather than ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.