PHUKET: The driver of a passenger van escaped with minor injuries after the van he was driving ploughed into the back of a tour bus parked beside the road near Phuket International Airport early this morning (Sept 19).

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 10:13AM

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, in front of the Thalang Technical College on Route 4026, which leads from Thepkrasattri Rd to the airport, at 1:20am.

The force of the impact left the heavily damaged van strewn across the road, blocking the lanes leading to the airport.

There were no passengers in the van or the tour bus at the time of the accident.

Motorists were forced to use Route 4031, which runs parallel to the runway, to travel to the airport for two hours while workers removed the wreck. Traffic heading from the airport was not affected.

Bus driver Weerawut Jeenhnu, 29, parked the bus by the side of the road while waiting to pick up tourists from the airport, Lt Sunan explained.

“The van struck the parked bus from behind. The van driver, Saeree Kaveeked, 37, suffered only minor injuries,” Lt Sunan said.

Police are investigating the incident to see if any charges will be pressed, Lt Sunan added.

Of note, Kathu Police posted a public notice just two weeks ago reminding bus drivers that it was illegal to park tour buses and other large vehicles beside the road. The fine for doing so was B50,000, said the Kathu Police notice.