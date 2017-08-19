PHUKET: An airport van driver has been praised and rewarded by Phuket International Airport after he returned a bag containing a lump sum in cash to a Bangladeshi man who left it in the van.

It is still a mystery what was in the box handed to Mr Porpong for his honesty. Photo: AoT

Phuket International Airport General Manager Phet Chan-charoen met with driver Pornpong Klaythongkam and handed him his well-deserved reward, Airports of Thailand Public Limited Company (AoT) reported in a press-release today (August 19). AoT didn't disclose what was in the huge box handed to Mr Pornpong.

As The Phuket News reported previously, Mr Pornpong discovered a bag with 3,300 euro (B128,700) in the rear of his van at Phuket International Airport last Friday (August 11).

“I found the black bag on the seat while I was cleaning inside the van. A tourist left it in my van after he got on by mistake and then got out to go to another van,” Mr Pornpong explained.

The bag was returned to the owner – Mr Mohaiminur Reza, 31, from Dhaka Bangladesh – later on the same day. Thankful Mr Mohaiminur gave 200 euro (B7,800) to Mr Pornpong as a reward for his honesty.