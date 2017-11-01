PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norrraphat Plodthong today called on people to make sure that festivities and celebrations for the Loy Krathong festival this Friday (Nov 3) are “polite” and ”respectful”.

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 07:00PM

A young boy and his family prepare to float their 'krathongs'. Photo: TPN/file

“The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed local officials to make sure that celebrations for the Loy Krathong festival are ‘polite’ as the festival is a good tradition of Thailand. Many people will take part in Loy Krathong celebrations,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Government offices and the private sector are allowed to hold normal Loy Kratong celebrations such as local traditional performances but we urge people to preserve good Thai traditions. Loy Kratong Festival this year will be peaceful and safe,” Gov Norraphat added.

The Interior Ministry this week also announced that any persons caught using fireworks, firecrackers or other prohibited items during Loy Krathong – including the iconic khom loy “sky lanterns” – without express permission from local authorities face up to three years in prison and a B60,000 fine.

Meanwhile, in Patong, festivities will centre on "Bangla Park" – on Patong Beach near the police box at the end of Bangla Rd – from 2pm until midnight. A parade along Thaweewong Rd (the beach road) will begin at 6:30pm.

Phuket City Municipality has yet to confirm whether any festivities will be held at Saphan Hin, the usual locale for such events.

However, local media have reported that the municipality was not expected to hold any celebratory fun fair events, though people can expect to be able to freely float their krathongs at the Saphan Hin waterfront.

In Chalong, Loy Krathong celebrations will be held at Chalong Pier from 7pm until midnight. During the day, longtail boat races will be held from 9am to 4:30pm. Festivities also will be held at Ladthiwanaram Temple (known locally as “Wat Tai”).

In Karon, Loy Krathong celebrations will be held at the traditional site of Nong Harn Lake, just north of the Karon Circle, from 8pm until 11pm.

In Rawai, no festivities will be held, though people are welcome to float their krathongs, as is tradition, at the tranquil Nai Harn Lake.

In Cherng Talay, Loy Krathong celebrations will be held at the intersection near Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, from 6:30pm to10pm.

In nearby Thepkrasattri subdistrict, festivities organised by Thepkrasattri Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), including boats races, Muay Talay (“sea boxing” on greased poles) and swimming competitions, will be held from 9am until midnight.

In Srisoonthorn, no festivities will be held but, as is tradition, people are welcome to float their krathongs respectfully at selected locations throughout the subdistrict.