PHUKET: All of the newly installed traffic lights to direct traffic through the intersection over the Bangkhu Underpass will be switched on tomorrow morning (Sept 13).

Tuesday 12 September 2017, 06:46PM

The traffic signals directing traffic through the intersection over the Bangkhu Underpass will become fully operational tomorrow. Image: Phuket Highways Dept

The news was announced by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Teerawat Laemsuwan in a public statement today (Sept 12).

The traffic lights will become operational at about 8am, said Col Teerawat.

“Traffic Police have coordinated with Italian-Thai Development Co Ltd [Ital-Thai] over the design and installation of these traffic control signals to make the direction of traffic more clear for the convenience and safety of road users,” he said.

The road-surfacing through the intersection has been mostly completed, said Col Teerawat.

“Only a few parts remain, where some water gets trapped when flooded,” Col Teerawat said.

The notice was issued after Col Teerawat met with Ital-Thai’s Phuket underpass project manager Narong Horee and Provincial Police officers to review the progress of the Bangkhu underpass project earlier today.

As recently as last Wednesday (Sept 6), Phuket Highways Office engineer Somkiet Yimpong told The Phuket News that he expects the entire Bangkhu Underpass project to be completed by the end of this month, bring an end to two years of construction and traffic upheaval at the site. (See story here.)