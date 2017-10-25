The Phuket News
Phuket Traffic Police confirm free transportation details for Royal Cremation ceremony

PHUKET: Phuket Traffic Police have today (Oct 25) confirmed the details of the free transportation on offer to Saphan Hin for the Royal Cremation ceremony of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej being held tomorrow (Oct 26).

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 05:25PM

A special free service will be provided for the disabled and elderly with their drop-off point being the 4,000 seat gymnasium at Saphan Hin and the service running between 9am-3pm.

There will be a free service using 34 pink Po Thong buses provided by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) from 8am with pick-up points being Tesco Lotus (Samkong), Sanam Chai playing fields, Rama 9 Park at Tha Kleng Rd, and Srinagarindra The Princess Mother School.

Return journeys will be available at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) will also provide a free service from Big C (Thepkassatri Rd) to Phuket Vocational College, SuperCheap on Thepkasattri Rd to Moom Muang market (Chao Fah East Rd via Saphan Hin); 2nd Bus Terminal (Thepkasattri Rd) to the Downtown Market, and from Koh Siray to Saphan Hin. This service will run from 6am-7pm.

Wichit Municipality will be providing 65 minivans with routes running from Sriphuwanat Park to Saphan Hin, Big C (bypass road) to Saphan Hin and the Naka Market to Saphan Hin from 8am until the conclusion of the ceremony.

Chalong Municipality will be providing 26 minivans with routes running from the 2nd Bus Terminal (Thepkassatri Rd) to Saphan Hin, Chalong Temple to Saphan Hin, Chalong Municipality Office to Saphan Hin and the Caltex gasoline station (Na Bon) to Saphan Hin. This service will run from 8am until the conclusion of the royal cremation ceremony.

Rassada Municipality will provide between three and five small buses from the 2nd Bus Terminal (Thepkassatri Rd) to Saphan Hin from 8am to midnight.

Those residents in Rawai will be able to board a free bus at the Rawai Municipality Office to Saphan Hin every one and a half hours from 7am (bus times 7am, 8:30am, 10am, 11:3am, 1pm, 2:30pm and 4pm.

Return journeys will be available on the hour, every hour from 10am until midnight.

In addition to the free bus services to Saphan Hin, there will be a free service offered by the Phuket Highway Department from Tesco Lotus (Thalang) to Manik Temple via two vehicles from 7am until the conclusion of the royal cremation ceremony.

It was confirmed today (Oct 25) by Phuket public transport driver Mr Kittisak Raksanook‎ that additional transport will be available from the Simon Cabaret Intersection (Or Soi Ton), Patong, every hour on the hour.


The buses will go through soi Na Nai, Ban Mon to Kathu, then Lotus Samkong, then Vachira hospital, then Phuket Provincial Hall, and Terminal 1.
Passengers must find other transportation from Terminal 1 to Saphan Hin, which will be available on the day, said Mr Kittisak.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.