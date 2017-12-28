PHUKET: Several roads in heart of Phuket Town will be closed for the “Amazing Thailand Countdown Phuket 2018” New Year celebrations to be held this weekend.

Thursday 28 December 2017, 12:43PM

Several of the main roads through the heart of Phuket Town will closed from 4pm to midnight this Saturday and Sunday for the Amazing Thailand Countdown Phuket 2018. Image: Google Maps

On both days, Saturday and Sunday (Dec 30-31) from 4pm to midnight, several sections of the main roads through the town will closed, confirmed Lt Col Teerawat Liamsuwan of the Phuket City Traffic Police.

The following sections of road in Phuket Town will be closed:

• Dibuk Rd, from Thepkrasattri Rd to Montri Rd

• Montri Rd, from Dibuk Rd to Thalang Rd

• Phang Nga Rd, from Montri Rd to Soi Pradit

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure of these sections of road,” said Lt Teerawat.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong invited people to join the two-day event at a press conference last week on Wednesday (Dec 20), when he explained that the countdown will feature shows and activities such as live music, cultural shows, cultural carnival, food trucks and food stalls. (See story here.)

“The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 will be held in five main provinces in Thailand, which are Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Lampang, Rayong and Sakon Nakhon, on Dec 30-31. This activity is to promote tourism and encourage visitors to celebrate New Year in Thailand,” said Gov Norraphat.

The festival will run from 4pm to midnight at the Clock Tower on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town and the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town – also known as Dragon Park.

The event is expected to bring more than 45,000 tourists to the island and generate more than B200 million in revenue.