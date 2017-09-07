PHUKET: Phuket City Traffic Police have today put out a warning for a road closure in Phuket Town today and tomorrow due to the annual Por Tor Festival.

Thursday 7 September 2017, 10:50AM

The stretch of Ranong Rd in Phuket Town from the Suriyadet Circle to Soi Phutorn will be closed from 11am-midnight today (Sept 7) and from midday until midnight tomorrow. Photo: The Phuket News

Deputy Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liemsuwan of the Phuket City Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 7) that the stretch of Ranong Rd in Phuket Town from the Suriyadej Circle to Soi Phutorn will be closed from 11am-midnight today (Sept 7) and from midday until midnight tomorrow.

In Phuket, the Por Tor Festival will be observed for just over two weeks, Sept 3-19, a time when the gates of Hell open to set free spirits in dire need of appeasement, including angry souls seeking acknowledgment and even those of dearly departed family members. (See story here.)