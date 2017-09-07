Deputy Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liemsuwan of the Phuket City Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 7) that the stretch of Ranong Rd in Phuket Town from the Suriyadej Circle to Soi Phutorn will be closed from 11am-midnight today (Sept 7) and from midday until midnight tomorrow.
In Phuket, the Por Tor Festival will be observed for just over two weeks, Sept 3-19, a time when the gates of Hell open to set free spirits in dire need of appeasement, including angry souls seeking acknowledgment and even those of dearly departed family members. (See story here.)
