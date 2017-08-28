The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Town pharmacy crash leaves man dead

PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into a pharmacy in the heart of Phuket Town yesterday morning (Aug 27).

transport, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 August 2017, 10:10AM

Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, across the road from the Phuket Namsaeng Honda motorbike dealership at the intersection of Thalang Rd and Thepkrasattri Rd, at 6:40am.

The emergency responders arrived to find Uaychock Thaokhong, age about 30-35 years old, unconscious behind the wheel of his Honda Civic, which had rammed the front of the Sa-nguan Pharmacy.

Rescue workers sped Mr Uaychock to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash, caught on CCTV, occurred while Mr Uaychock was travelling westbound along Thalang Rd.

Police believe that due to the extent of his injuries that Mr Uaychock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

C and C Marine

Police also reported they believe that Mr Uaychock was asleep at the wheel or “might have lost control of his vehicle.”

Police made no mention of any attempt to determine whether or not Mr Uaychock was under the influence of alcohol or any other substances at the time of the crash.

However, a Facebook post by “Ed Wisit TaoKong”, who claimed to be Mr Uaychock’s brother, said that medical staff at the hospital had confirmed there was “no alcohol” in Mr Uaychock’s system at the time of the accident.

“He was working late and fell asleep at the wheel,” posted Mr Ed Wisit.

No other people were injured in the accident.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Dear Editor, you surprised me by posting my comment. Thank you. One question I have for Mr. Lark, who is so very proud of the fact that they are now ...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Having driven through Patong tonight I can assure you all that nothing has changed. Plenty of yellow lines painted for the new taxi stands, but taxis ...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to serve as Asean health centre

So, what will be the actual change/improvement? Are Vachira hospital medical services now not up to global standards like Phuket International hospit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

For the past 7 years, always a very unpleasant experience....(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

The mistake is on Patong city authorities side, who, in order to indulge developers, did not stipulate within Patong planning/zoning rules appropriate...(Read More)

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Yes, what has happened to all the (alleged) encroachment investigations along route 4018 in Layan? One developer has been building away and has a w...(Read More)

Fugitive Thai ex-PM Yingluck in Dubai, aims for UK asylum: govt source

I'm very glad the erstwhile PM Yingluck has made this choice. The current govt meant to railroad her right into prison and with the astoundingly...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

To a prior comment-I'm sure the moniker 'Mr Happy' is facetious in the extreme. Last time I was in front of Mr Happy, I felt sure my skir...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Yeah but that would take logical thinking, that'll never happen!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

The reporter must have been to another office then me 2 weeks ago. I greeted the officer, no reply, I say thank you when getting my passport back, aga...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.