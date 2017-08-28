PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into a pharmacy in the heart of Phuket Town yesterday morning (Aug 27).

Monday 28 August 2017, 10:10AM

Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, across the road from the Phuket Namsaeng Honda motorbike dealership at the intersection of Thalang Rd and Thepkrasattri Rd, at 6:40am.

The emergency responders arrived to find Uaychock Thaokhong, age about 30-35 years old, unconscious behind the wheel of his Honda Civic, which had rammed the front of the Sa-nguan Pharmacy.

Rescue workers sped Mr Uaychock to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash, caught on CCTV, occurred while Mr Uaychock was travelling westbound along Thalang Rd.

Police believe that due to the extent of his injuries that Mr Uaychock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Police also reported they believe that Mr Uaychock was asleep at the wheel or “might have lost control of his vehicle.”

Police made no mention of any attempt to determine whether or not Mr Uaychock was under the influence of alcohol or any other substances at the time of the crash.

However, a Facebook post by “Ed Wisit TaoKong”, who claimed to be Mr Uaychock’s brother, said that medical staff at the hospital had confirmed there was “no alcohol” in Mr Uaychock’s system at the time of the accident.

“He was working late and fell asleep at the wheel,” posted Mr Ed Wisit.

No other people were injured in the accident.