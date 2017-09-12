The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

PHUKET: Phuket City Police and soldiers from the 25th Infantry Regiment raided a townhouse in Phuket Town last night (Sept 11) and arrested 27 gamblers caught playing the local gambling game “Prawn-Fish”.

crime, military, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 September 2017, 12:17PM

Maj Surasak Pungyaem of the 25th Military Circle, based at the Royal Thai Army Region 4 headquarters in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, led the raid of 25 police and security personnel on a two-storey townhouse in the Saensuk Community area at 11pm after receiving a tip-off.

The officers arrived to find the front door locked, and forced entry into the home. Inside, they found 27 men and women of ages 30 to 70 gathered, “having fun” and playing the local gambling game “Prawn-Fish”, reported officers.

“There were 12 men and 15 women playing Prawn-Fish. They were in possession of B8,800 and had a table with gambling equipment on it,” one officer told The Phuket News.

Officers took about four hours to complete the raid and record the details of all the gamblers caught at the scene, the officer said.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Phuket City Police Station to be questioned by Maj Akkaradet Pongprom and Lt Col Pongpichan Chayanonpiriya.
Authorities later confirmed that they had charged the gamblers for playing a gambling game without permission.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It always amazes me how someone other than the officials in charge have to report these things, why aren't the officials out looking?? Or maybe t...(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

What's the likelihood of any of these boats having a marine chart of the area on board?...(Read More)

Govt sets B3 trillion tourism target

Let them come Please!! we still got some coral reef's left, Horst...(Read More)

Phuket family dodges brunt of Hurricane Irma

Muzza,Hi, what the hell areyou doing there? Nice to hear from you! Horst...(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

offcourse they where Thai's just look at the anchor,no chain. Horst...(Read More)

Govt sets B3 trillion tourism target

50% Discount when wearing traditional Thai outfits ?! Nonsense!What is next? 70% Discount when wearing a Burqa/Niqab while visiting the deep south?...(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Time for real law enforcement. Now! To safe the marine life! Officials must now realize they loose face as these boat crews just continue to ignore...(Read More)

Govt sets B3 trillion tourism target

If the government needs some tips about how to milk more money from foreigners, just ask the police....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

If they are Thai will it be 500/1000 baht? As is the usual joke fines....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message

Yes strong words, how the tuk tuk mafia must be shaking in their boots at such strong action!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.