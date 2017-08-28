The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

PHUKET: A small barrier of sandbags placed on the road in front of Patong Hospital spared the immediate vicinity from flooding, report local officials, while heavy rain continues across the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 August 2017, 11:03AM

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Aeapsap, responsible for flood-prevention in the town, ordered officials to fill sandbags with sand from Kalim Beach and have them strategically placed to encourage better water flow from the road surface into the drains in front of the hospital.
“There was heavy rain in our area yesterday,” Mr Boonma said. “We used sandbags in front of the hospital to get water off the road as quickly as possible.

“The drain in front of Patong Hospital feeds into Klong Pakbang, it is an important point, If this road floods, it affects Patong Police Station as well as Sainamyen Rd and Nanai Rd.

“The water level has fallen this morning (Aug 28), but we are still cautious about flooding. It’s better than yesterday, but the weather is still worrying,” Mr Boonma added.

Meanwhile, other areas across Phuket remain affected by the heavy downpours.

More than 101mm of rainfall fell on Phuket Town while more than 121mm drenched Phuket Airport yesterday (Aug 27).

The deluges continued this morning, with 89mm of rainfall soaking the Phuket Town area before 10am today causing more minor flooding in certain areas across town, notably along Soi Surin 2.

 

 
Kurt | 28 August 2017 - 12:56:57

Is it not possible to adjust structural that Klong Pakbang?
Widening, deepening, and keeping it clean of debris and water plants!!
Of course that has to be done in a anticipating manner, 'order' it during non rainy weeks.

