Phuket tourists rescue turtle caught in fishing net

PHUKET: An Olive Ridley sea turtle is in the care of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) after tourists spotted the turtle trapped in a discarded fishing net just off Nai Harn Beach yesterday Oct (11).

Thursday 12 October 2017, 04:02PM

A foreign tourist informed officials stationed at the beach at 4:20pm that they had found a large sea turtle trapped in a fishing net.

Tourists brought the turtle onto the beach, and soon had the turtle cut free from the net.

However, in its attempts to free itself from the fishing net, the turtle suffered a deep cut to its front left flipper and minor injuries on one of its right flippers.

Watcharaporn Kaewmong, a veterinarian from the PMBC, soon arrived at the beach to take the turtle back to the PMBC for the treatment.