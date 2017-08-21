The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

PHUKET: Tourist Police are trying to locate a tourist who fell off a tuk-tuk still moving at speed in Kathu in the early hours of yesterday (Aug 20) in the hopes of gaining more information about the incident and extent of his injuries and to bring charges against the tuk-tuk driver.

tourism, transport, accidents, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 August 2017, 11:51AM

“We must find him for further enquiries before searching for the driver of the tuk-tuk for legal proceedings,” Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri told The Phuket News today (Aug 21).

Passers-by notified first responders at Kathu Municipality (the “Khao Yai” rescue team) at about 2.30am that a foreigner had been injured after falling out of a moving tuk-tuk at the “Ket Ho intersection” on Wichit Songkram Rd (see map below).

The tuk-tuk continued driving away after the incident, local residents reported.

The incident was also caught on CCTV.

Rescuers arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the man before transporting him to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was treated for head injuries under the name “Dabin Yliawylia”, age 37.

However, the man has since been discharged and Tourist Police are unable to locate him,

Capt Ekkachai said that officers have yet to be notified of the extent of the man’s injuries or find and contact any relatives. However, he ordered Tourist Police officers to investigate.

“The actions of the tuk-tuk are an offence under the Land Transport Act. Abandoning a passenger after an incident, and reckless driving causing injury to others,” he said.

 

 
Location

 
