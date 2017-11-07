The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket tour, travel operators hail ITB Asia as positive

PHUKET: Phuket tourism and travel operators have returned from the ITB Asia trade expo in Singapore with positive reports from the record-setting 10th anniversary of the event.

tourism, economics,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 01:28PM

Tourist Association Thailand confirmed, ITB Asia 2017 exhibition led income increasing to Phuket tourism industry which raised top of marketing tourism number in Asia Pacific

This year’s event, held at the traditional venue the the Sands Expo and Convention Center at the Marina Bay Sands on Oct 25-27, drew more than 940 exhibitors from 113 countries – up 11% on last year.

Representing Phuket were Mongkol Boonporn and Woraporn Voratat, both Executive Committee members of the Phuket Tourist Association, along with 20 other representatives from tour and travel operators from Phuket and elsewhere in Southern Thailand.

The entourage’s attendance at the event was funded by the Phuket Provincial Administration Office.

Simply by taking part in this event will increase the number of tourists travelling to destinations throughout the Asia-Pacific, and helps to promote Phuket and the Andaman region on the global tour and travel stage, Mr Mongkol and Mr Woraporn noted.

Unveiling its largest exhibitors showcase yet, ITB Asia 2017 reported a 77% growth from its inaugural edition, featuring new exhibitors such as the Rwanda Development Board, Tourism Tunisia, Promote Iceland, Tourism & Foreign Affairs Department of Almaty City, Republic of Kazakhstan, Jeju Convention and Vistor Bureau, amongst others.

Exhibitors also invested more in the quality of their booths, with Greece, Japan, Russia and Korea putting up impressive and engaging experiences, noted event organisers.

This year’s conference programme looked at the role of technology, setting the tone for the changes that the industry is likely to see in the next ten years. Speakers from big names IBM Asia Pacific and Google delivered insights on the potential of Artificial Intelligence, Ctrip presented its global strategy, while fast-growing start-ups Hiverlab, Zebra Design and Savioke shared on the exciting realities and opportunities for augmented reality and virtual reality in hospitality and tourism.

“In view of 10 years of ITB Asia, we’ve taken every effort to celebrate the past as well as to provide attendees with a useful view to the future. While we are very pleased with our achievements in terms of the quality and numbers, what brings us most satisfaction is bringing together all the different stakeholders across the industry to network and inspire each other,” said Katrina Leung, Executive Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB Asia.

“The relationships built and strengthened will continue to boost our efforts in making ITB Asia the region’s go-to event and a hub for unforgettable content and enriching experiences for many years to come,” she added.

ITB Asia will continue to be held in Singapore, following the past 10 years of consistent support from the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Exhibition Convention Bureau. Following this year’s show, ITB Asia has received the highest exhibitor rebookings for ITB Asia 2018. As early as now, the surge in interest for next year’s show has been seen from destinations such as Greece, Middle East, Africa, Spain and the Scandinavian region as well as continued strong support from Asian markets such as Thailand and the Philippines.

Melia Hotels International and Global DMC Network by the JTB Group have also confirmed their stand bookings for the 2018 show.

ITB Asia 2018 will be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from Oct 17-19.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong Police open road to two-way traffic to reduce beachfront traffic

I totally agree with this change. Traffic coming from Tri Trang can use the "3rd" road to get out of Patong or forward to karon. Strongly su...(Read More)

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music

Just an add-on to my comment. I rode through Kamala on Sunday, and noticed a significant increase in wooden structures, so now as you walk on the pat...(Read More)

Chinese tourist injured after boat swamped by waves near James Bond Island

....A weather warning had been issued to all boat operators... So, will this particular company not be investigated why it did ignore the serious w...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.