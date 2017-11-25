The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket tour bus engulfed by fire

PHUKET: A Phuket tour bus carrying 22 Chinese tourists back from a day trip to Phang Nga was engulfed by flames this evening, stopping traffic on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town.

tourism, transport, Chinese, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 November 2017, 10:43PM

The bus was returning to Phuket Town when the driver smelled smoke coming from the air conditioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The bus was returning to Phuket Town when the driver smelled smoke coming from the air conditioning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sanit Nukong of the Phuket City Police and firefighters from Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) were called to scene, on the southbound lanes opposite the Isuzu showroom, at 6pm.

By the side of the road were 22 Chinese tourists along with the tour guides and driver, totalling 29 people who were thankfully no longer on the bus.

Kusoldharm rescue workers were first on the scene and used fire extinguishers to battle the flames until the firefighters arrived, but to no avail.

The better-equipped firefighters, however, took just 15 minutes to douse the blaze, and spent another 20 minutes soaking the vehicle to ensure the fire did not flare up again.

Bus driver Prasert Intarat explained that he was carrying the tourists from Takua Thung in Phang Nga back to the Phuket Pearl Hotel on Montri Rd in Phuket Town when he smelt smoke coming from the air conditioning.

Mr Prasert explained that he stopped the Phattalung-registered bus, emblazoned with “Tidarat Kongmuan” on its side, to let the tourists and their guides off so they could wait for another bus that had been called to transport them safely to their hotel.

KMM Services

“I kept driving [to take the bus back to its depot], but I got only about 50 metres down the road when smoke started coming out of the air-conditioning vents.

“I stopped the bus again and opened the emergency door to let the smoke out, but then I could see sparks coming out from the aircon, and then there were flames,” he recalled.

“I used a fire extinguisher but the fire grew too strong, too quickly. I tried to open the main aircon vent to get to the fire, but I could not remove cover because of screws, so I got off the bus and disconnected battery and called for help,” Mr Intarat said.

Col Sanit said police believe fire start from electrical short circuit, but were still investigating in order to confirm the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the 22 tourists, travelling on a “Top Hill” tour company tour, were safely delivered to their hotel.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

it is quite simple.It is allowed to criticize Thailand and Thai people,justified or not but don't criticize the "holy one"commentator,as...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Thank's to someone for the extensive summary of the conditions at Wat Chalong and Wat Tai.Very very alarming,especially the part about the breedin...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

It may take a very long time before illegal opening hours become legal. To many officials involved. It took 8 months 'evidence collection' by...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

Spaces are not characters!!!!!!!!!!!...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

"However, police at the time declined to investigate the claims as they said they were currently only focusing on spearheading a campaign against...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

I wish that idiots properly read an article, thus comments would be respectful, reasoned, mature and with a modicom of intelligence. ...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

The press may be free, which is why such endless childish drivel is allowed to be published particularly on PN....(Read More)

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand. It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or th...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

@ Miki take a trip to this Wat and look, every day its about every 50 to 100 Busses whit Chines people, and the charts from 1000 Bath To 10.000 Bath f...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

This Monk in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong start to be like this monk in Chalong Wat (Rich) some time my wife make food in the morning and go to the st...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.