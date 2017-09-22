The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket tour boat drivers fined B1,000 for dropping anchors on coral

PHUKET: Three of the seven boat drivers called in by national park officials for dropping their anchors on a coral reef at Phi Phi Island last week have been fined just B1,000 each for damaging corals after returning to the scene with more tourists on Wednesday (Sept 20).

marine, natural-resources, environment, crime, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 22 September 2017, 02:13PM

Three of the seven boats wanted for dropping their anchors on a coral reef off phi Phi Island last week (as pictured above) were caught returning to the scene with more tourists on board. on Wednesday (Sept 20). Photo: Supplied
Three of the seven boats wanted for dropping their anchors on a coral reef off phi Phi Island last week (as pictured above) were caught returning to the scene with more tourists on board. on Wednesday (Sept 20). Photo: Supplied

Worapot Lomlim, Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, told The Phuket News today (Sept 22) that the three boats returned to the same popular tourist site and were instantly caught by national park officials and fined B1,000 each.

“The three boat drivers returned on Wednesday (Sept 20). They did not drop their anchors this time as officials are watching over the area,” he said.

“They [the boat captains] paid a fine of B1,000 each. If they do it again they may have their boat operator’s license revoked and would need to be granted permission to regain it,” he said.

“Most of them are based in Phuket. We have notified the boat companies that their boat supervisors have committed an offence,” Mr Worapot said.

“The B1,000 fine is in accordance with Section 18 of the National Park Act of 1961 (2504),” he confirmed.

“Their licenses were not revoked this time. They are still allowed to operate their boats. We have recorded the details of the drivers and their boat companies. It is the first time they have been caught doing this, next time they will face harsher punishments,” Mr Worapot assured.

“We still have yet to catch the other four or five boat drivers,” Mr Worapot added.

However, Mr Worapot refused to name the boat companies involved in damaging the coral reef.

He also did not elaborate on any action against the companies or any action against the drivers themselves for ignoring an official order to present themselves to the national park chief as instructed.

The boat drivers ignored the initial order to present themselves, filed Monday last week (Sept 11). (See story here).

C and C Marine

The seven speedboats were caught dropping their anchors on coral reef as tourists snorkelled nearby in a video supplied to The Phuket News, dated September 3. (See story here).

https://www.thephuketnews.com/tour-boats-caught-dropping-anchors-on-phi-phi-island-coral-reef-63831.php#7QeIHSKp2uwJCXfX.97

Meanwhile, Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal resources (DMCR) Phuket office’s Conservation Division Suchart Rattanarueangsri explained that the DMCR was not involved or responsible for this case.

“The very little fine amount in this case may be because the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi national park abides by a different set of regulations to the DMCR,” said Mr Suchart today (Sept 22).

“They are responsible for this case due to the location of the offence, it is in their area of responsibility. They may have different punishments,” he added.

Mr Suchart’s stance on Phuket tour boat operators breaking coral-protection laws today flies in the face of marine officials earlier this year forcing a Chinese tourist to pay a B100,000 fine for catching a baby parrotfish in a bottle and a Russian grandmother tourist spending two nights in detention cells because she couldn’t afford to pay the B100,000 bail required by police after she was caught feeding fish.

DMCR Phuket officials earlier this year posted signs at Koh Racha Yai’s three main bays warning tour guides and tourists of the consequences of breaking marine conservation rules. (See story here.)

After a couple of “misunderstandings”, Chinese tourist Huang Yongjia, 35, was caught with two baby Parrotfish in a plastic bottle and was charged and fined B100,000 for his infraction. (See story here.)

Officials tried the same with 53-year-old Russian tourist Olga Smirnova, but as she did not have the B100,000, she spent two nights in police lockup while awaiting trial for feeding bread to fish at Racha Yai. (See story here.)

However, after Ms Smirnova’s dire situation, held legal hostage in Thailand while awaiting trial and sentencing of a token fine for her misdemeanour, officials changed tack and started focusing on tour guides and tour operators.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Guess your ex-neighbor forgot to mention that he visits only Agogo-Bars! Quite normal that they charge 200 Baht there.Regular beer-bars don't!...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

That security guard should be getting the security guard of the year and get a BONUS!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Most of us, except the thai apologists, know why this is happ6, they lost the case against the Chinese tour company, after already confiscating, and s...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Surely it would be more effective to target some of the bigger shops installed around the island? Common sense tells us that if the same proportion of...(Read More)

More twists unfold in Phuket’s Amy Jacobs arrest

The charge would appear to be "possession" rather than "ownership", I doubt whoever sold them gave a receipt :-) Again, what a ...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

It is simple, people from European countries are done with Phuket. They anyway never went to the chinese shops the authorities attack so fiercely thi...(Read More)

Silpakorn varsity panel probes sex act hazing claims

Sadly you will find those stupid rituals in many campuses around the world!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

They should go to the bars in Patong and seize all the bottles of beer, my ex neighbour goes there and he says they are 200b for a bottle of Chang, if...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

What is 'overpriced' on Phuket? Tuk tuks? Yes. What they do to end that? Nothing. Taxis? Yes. With face towels over the taxi meter. What the...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.